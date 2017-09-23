X-Files : Season 11 adds ‘Home’ actress & more!

The most recent season of FOX’s “X-Files” – yep, the one whose only saving grace was a comedic episode – ostensibly ticked fans off more than a cancelled meet and greet, as such, both the network and head honcho Chris Carter seem determined to make up for it by .. well, giving the fans what they want this time. In addition to a longer season, the 11th sees a whole host of different writers taking stabs at episodes, including Karen Nielson, Kristen Cloke and Shannon Hamblin, the first females to write for the show since 1993.



In addition, they’re doing anyway with the confusing mythology episodes (of last season) and doing more standalone episodes.

Fox entertainment chairman, David Madden recently told EW that eight out of the ten episodes will be stand-alones but “We start the season right up from where the season finale left off with that big helicopter and takes you right from there,” he says. “You’ll be launched into a very urgent adventure that has a lot to do with William — Mulder and Scully’s kid. So, the search for William will be a significant thread through the show. You will see the Cigarette Smoking Man [William B. Davis]. You may see The Lone Gunmen somewhere along the line. There will be other characters from the previous mythology that will be reprised.”

The season will also feature the return of some fan favourites it seems – including Karin Konoval, who played the mutant-breeding amputee in the episode “Home”.

Carter tells EW that Konoval (also known for her role in the “Planet of the Apes” series) isn’t playing the same character but “she will be returning in a tour-de-force performance in an early episode. Or, more accurately — performances.”

Gillian Anderson also let the cat out of the bag, over on Twitter, that Brian Huskey (“People of Earth”, “Veep”) will be making a guest appearance. Cool actor, hopefully he’s given something equally cool to do.

The new 10-episode season, returning midsession on Fox, sees David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson joined by Mitch Pileggi, William B.Davis, Annabeth Gish, Robbie Amell and Lauren Ambrose. Brian Hershey is also guesting.