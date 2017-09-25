Trailer : Maze Runner: The Death Cure

The third and final chapter in the “Maze Runner” series comes in the form of “The Death Cure” , arriving in January. Director Wes Ball wraps up the trilogy, answering all your lingering questions as Thomas and the remaining Gladers lead their final charge to save their friends and defeat WCKD in their most grueling maze yet.

In the epic finale to the Maze Runner saga, Thomas leads his group of escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions the Gladers have been asking since they first arrived in the maze.

In cinemas from January 26, 2018