Four sequels many don’t seem to care about (maybe we will when we see some impressive FX footage?) start production on Manhattan Beach today – and no, they don’t feature bushwalking little men and gold-hungry dragons. Hard to say which would be more tolerable at this stage.
James Cameron’s long-proposed but utterly skull-scratching four (!) sequels to “Avatar” (aka “The Smurfs present Pocahontas”) have finally kicked off production. The plan is to shoot each film, back-to-back, in consecutive order – to save from Sam Worthington having to take a bath each month (so he can stay in Blue, you see?). Apparently much of this next one takes place underwater.
The first “Avatar” sequel, due in 2020, will be followed a year later by another and then two more in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
Avatar sequels begin principal photography today!
Four sequels many don’t seem to care about (maybe we will when we see some impressive FX footage?) start production on Manhattan Beach today – and no, they don’t feature bushwalking little men and gold-hungry dragons. Hard to say which would be more tolerable at this stage.