Avatar sequels begin principal photography today!

Four sequels many don’t seem to care about (maybe we will when we see some impressive FX footage?) start production on Manhattan Beach today – and no, they don’t feature bushwalking little men and gold-hungry dragons. Hard to say which would be more tolerable at this stage.

James Cameron’s long-proposed but utterly skull-scratching four (!) sequels to “Avatar” (aka “The Smurfs present Pocahontas”) have finally kicked off production. The plan is to shoot each film, back-to-back, in consecutive order – to save from Sam Worthington having to take a bath each month (so he can stay in Blue, you see?). Apparently much of this next one takes place underwater.

The first “Avatar” sequel, due in 2020, will be followed a year later by another and then two more in 2024 and 2025, respectively.