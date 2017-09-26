Julianne Hough to play Shape magazine co-founder

Julianne Hough (“Safe Haven”, “Grease Live!”) will play fitness ponder Betty Weidner in director George Gallo’s “Bigger”, according to Deadline.

For the unversed, Weidner created ‘Shape’ magazine with her hubby Joe Weider (to be played by “Supergirl” alum Tyler Hoechlin). The movie reportedly focuses on the Weidner brothers who essentially went from rags to riches, escaping poverty for a lucrative life in money baths due to their success in bodybuilding, publishing and protein supplements.

Kevin Durand is also in the cast, as is Aneurin Barnard (“Dunkirk”). Shooting starts next month on the film, scripted by Gallo and Andy Weiss.

Having spent much of her recent years doing musicals for the telly, it’s good to see Hough breaking back into movie mainstream again.