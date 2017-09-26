IT 2 release date announced

Despite only just having hit the cinemas, the sequel to “IT” is already on the top of people’s minds. It goes without saying that a chapter two would be released, covering the second half of Stephen King’s novel when the Losers’ Club return to Derry 27 years later to try and defeat IT once and for all.

King’s novel is a door stop of a story, with over 1,100 pages – so a second movie is needed to cover it all. The official release date has been announced as September 6, 2019, which means we have less than 2 years to wait for the highly anticipated second half. Andy Muschietti will be returning to direct the film.

“IT” was a box office hit, smashing records and proving to be one of the most popular theatrical horror releases of all time.

News comes from Deadline.