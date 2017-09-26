John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani team for buddy cop movie

If “Central Intelligence” (and, years before, “Twins”) proved anything it’s that big and little, working together, sell tickets.

Except in the case of “Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot”…

… Or that really shit Pantomine in the park with the lazy Husky and shy Jack Russell.

John Cena and Kumail Nanjiani, the breakout of hit comedy “The Big Sick”, are being slapped together for an untitled buddy cop comedy from “Zombieland” helmer Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad and Murray Miller.

Universal, who Cena worked with on “Trainwreck”, are housing the project.

Fleischer, who will next direct the “Venom” movie, will direct and produce alongside Bernard. Miller, whose credits include “Girls”, will write.

Interesting that Universal has gone back-and-forth on a “Twins” sequel but they’re gung-ho for a similar-themed movie starring less-bankable names? Maybe the script for “Triplets” does suck!?

Via ‘Deadline‘