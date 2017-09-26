Kyle MacLachlan cast in The House With a Clock in its Walls

Kyle MacLachlan, star of the recent revival of “Twin Peaks”, has been tapped to star in “The House With a Clock in its Walls”, an adaptation of the 1973 John Bellairs horror book illustrated by Edward Gorey.

Eli Roth is directing the film for Universal, which tells the tale of a recently orphaned 10-year-old boy who discovers a world of hidden passageways, magic and danger in his uncle’s old house. MacLachlan will play Isaac Izard, the sinister original owner of the house (via Deadline).

MacLachlan joins Jack Black and Cate Blanchett in the film, which is being produced by Brad Fischer and James Vanderbilt. Executive Producers include William Sherak, Tracey Nyberg and Laeta Kalogridis, and Eric Kripke penned the script.