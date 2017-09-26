Bryan Cranston to join video game adaptation

Today’s the day I learn that “large supporting role” has nothing to do with bringing a third member into your current sexual relationship.

Bryan Cranston’s said to be up for just that, a large supporting role, in “Uncharted”, Shawn Levy’s film adaptation of the video game series in development at Sony Pictures.

The Hashtag Show says Cranston may reunite with his “Breaking Bad” financiers to star alongside Tom Holland (in the role Nathan Fillion should be playing, Nathan Drake) in the adventure-doused offering. Punters have it that Cranston would play either the film’s villain or friend Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan.

Interestingly enough, star Holland had mentioned that Jake Gyllenhaal and Chris Pratt were his picks for the role of Sully. They’re quite a tad younger than the “Why Him?” star.

Because of his commitments to shooting white gunk out of his palms, Holland isn’t able to get going on “Uncharted” for a few months – with a late 2018 shoot date most likely.