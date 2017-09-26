Wiseman talks Underworld TV show, Die Hard prequel

Len Wiseman’s going to be spending the next twelve months painting locales blue and making sure John McClane is anything but.

In addition to helming “Die Hard 6” (please, no… can’t we entice John McTiernan back into the fold?), the “Live Free or Die Hard” helmer will shepherd a TV series based on his “Underworld” movie saga.

Wiseman’s Sketch Films have announced plans to bring the werewolves v. vampires yarn to the small screen, telling Deadline that they’re aiming to find a home for it on premium cable or a streaming service.

Assumingly hoping it might work for the “Game of Thrones” fans, Wiseman is throwing around words like “darker” and “more adult” in regards to the tone of the show.

Kate Beckinsale, who fronted the “Underworld” movie series, will likely sit the series out.

The new “Die Hard” film, “Die Hard : Year One”, will serve as both a prequel and sequel to the once brilliant – now laughing stock – franchise.

While Bruce Willis will reprise McClane, for some parts anyway, flashback scenes will feature a new actor as the NYPD copper.

“The right casting for this role is crucial,” Wiseman told Deadline. “Those bare feet have some very big shoes to fill.”

Put your hand down, now, Worthington.