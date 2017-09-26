Andy Garcia brings the Black Rain to Mamma Mia! 2

’90s icon Andy Garcia (“The Godfather Part III”, “When a Man Loves a Woman”, Your Momma’s Dreams) has been enlisted for the “Mamma Mia!” sequel.

Though there’s no word on his role, one can only assume the charismatic cat – seen recently in the “Ghostbusters” reboot- will give his lungs a workout in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”. We know he can sing, he does a little number in Ridley Scott gem “Black Rain” that was so good, and got so many hot under the collar, he lost his head over it.

The Universal Pictures prod, set again on the magical Greek island of Kalokairi, will again star Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Christine Baranski, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård and Colin Firth.

