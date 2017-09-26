John Carpenter’s original Halloween returns to theaters

If even so the younglings can familiarize themselves with it before next year’s direct sequel – again starring series staple Jamie Lee Curtis as heroine Laurie Strode – hit theaters, the original “Halloween” (1978) is returning to theaters next month.

The print, which is said to have been digitally restored and remastered by original cinematographer Dean Cundey, will do the rounds in the US, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany and Ireland.

Most of the screenings will take place in the last week of October – which makes sense, considering the title- with Australia set for it’s turn on October 31 (so far it’ll only be in QLD).

Here’s the official lowdown from the Specticast website :

John Carpenter’s 1978 classic Halloween returns to theaters worldwide this October! See the film that defined a genre and launched an iconic franchise the way is was meant to be seen, on the big screen. Plus, catch an exclusive interview and retrospective with the legendary master of horror, John Carpenter. Introducing the film, this special bonus explores the history of the film and the indelible influence Halloween has had on not only the horror genre, but the entire film industry. Carpenter explains why the film is meant for the big screen, the influences that inspire his filmmaking and how Halloween became the highest grossing independent film of all time.

There’s no better way to experience the movie that brought Michael Myers into nightmares everywhere and launched the career of the original “scream queen” Jamie Lee Curtis, than in cinemas, digitally restored and remastered by the original cinematographer.