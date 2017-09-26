DiCaprio and Scorsese team up for Roosevelt biopic

A biopic on Teddy Roosevelt, aptly titled “Roosevelt” is in development at Paramount, with veteran director Martin Scorsese at the helm. Leonardo DiCaprio has been tapped for the lead role (news via Deadline).

The life of Roosevelt has certainly been full of drama and intrigue, making it a perfect platform for a movie based on him. He became the youngest president at age 42 after the assassination of William Mckinley in 1901. Roosevelt held interests in the area of conservation, including his work around reserves, preserves, national parks and forests.

DiCaprio has held a keen interest in the role for a long time, and a previous attempt at making the film work fell flat. Hopefully with Scorsese on board the biopic will take flight.

Scorsese and DiCaprio have worked together a number of times, including for “Gangs Of New York”, “The Wolf Of Wall Street” and “The Departed”. Scott Bloom is on board to pen the script for “Roosevelt”, with DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson set to produce.