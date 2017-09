Yesterday we published the first photos from “Waco”, a brand new 6-part series from Paramount Network based on the true story that shocked the world of religious leader David Koresh’s Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas in 1993.

Today, Paramount gives us the trailer – and it looks frickin’ stellar!

“Waco” features a star studded cast that includes Michael Shannon, Melissa Benoist, Taylor Kitsch, John Leguizamo. Premieres this January.