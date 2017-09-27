Trailer : Gotti

The long-gestating “Gotti” bioipic starring John Travolta (I know, I know…) is inching closer – so much so that we’ve a trailer.

Directed by Kevin ‘Entourage’ Connolly, “Gotti” follows crime boss John Gotti’s (Barbarino) rise to become the “Teflon Don” of the Gambino Crime Family in New York City. Spanning three decades and recounted by his son John Jr. (Spencer Lofranco), the flick examines Gotti’s tumultuous life as he and his wife (Kelly Preston) attempt to hold the family together amongst tragedy and multiple prison sentences.

The film will be released by Lionsgate Premiere in theaters and on demand (fact Lionsgate are giving this a day-and0-date iTunes release suggest they’re not expecting it to do much business) on December 15, 2017.