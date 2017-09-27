Fired Han Solo helmers take on Artemis

Disney’s loss is 20th Century Fox’s gain.

“21 Jump Street” helmers Chris Miller and Phil Lord will direct a film adaptation of “Artemis” for Fox and New Regency. “Artemis” marks the first post “Han Solo” job for the filmmakers, who reportedly clashed with Lucasfilm and Disney on the “Star Wars” standalone and were consequently tossed into the sarlac.

Penned by “The Martian” author Andy Weir, “Artemis” focuses on Jazz, an aimless twenty-something who is struggling to survive on Artemis, the only city on the moon. The book is released in November.

Miller and Lord will likely rock this with oodles of great effects, coming-of-age humour and a wad of heart.

Film’s producing committee includes… oh wait, Simon Kinberg. So let’s just move on to the next story then, forgetting I was at all optimistic.

Too late for Lucasfilm and Miller & Lord to kiss and make up? Maybe if one of the boys dons a gold bikini and turns up at the house of Mouse, begging..?

