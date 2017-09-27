MH scoop confirmed! Hocus Pocus 2 moving forward!

When we exclusively announced that Disney were looking at doing a sequel to “Hocus Pocus”, with the original cast, but possibly on a smaller scale … some were quick to denounce it, claiming the project was never gonna happen.

Well, seems our insider was indeed on the money. According to “Hocus Pocus” co-writer Mick Garris, there’s indeed movement on a “Hocus Pocus” sequel – One with the original cast, with the suggestion that it might be made for television.

Says Garris in an interview with Forbes, “There have been rumors of a Hocus Pocus sequel for the last 10 years that will not die. I have heard they are developing the script, I haven’t been involved in it but I think there will be a sequel it might be for Disney Channel or Freeform or ABC. I think it will be for television but I hear that it is moving ahead.”

Garris believes the original cast are back.

“I think they are, yeah, I think they are. If they don’t do that I think it would be a big mistake because all three of them are still so incredibly potent and powerful and great performers and who else can recreate those characters?”

damn straight.

Disney haven’t officially announced the movie but sounds like there’s a fairly good chance we’ll hear something soon

