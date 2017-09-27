Might Gremlins 3 be a prequel?

He’s not involved, so he’s likely only hearing it from his spies at the Burbank compound, but “Gremlins” director Joe Dante ponders whether the recently announced reboot could actually be a prequel to the 1984 film.

It’s just a thought. An inkling. But he could be right.

The film’s original writer Chris Columbus, who the rights have reverted to, has hinted in the past that the film will connect to the original film – but we all just assumed that meant it would be a sequel, with all the gang (Billy, Kate) joining Gizmo on a latter day adventure.

But Dante, who directed the first two films in the series, suggests – in a yak with Forbes – it mightn’t be a sequel.

“I think the reuniting of the cast is highly unlikely. Perhaps a Gremlins prequel might be something they will do but I don’t know as I was not asked to be involved”.

If he’s on the money, that sucks.. I think we’d all love to see Zach Gallighan and Phoebe Cates reprise their roles from the classic original— If only to pass the baton (the baton being Gizmo) to some other poor sod.

Here’s what we want Warner : Fresh, frightening but familiar .. a meeting of the old and new. Give us a new hero, but also bring back Billy. And if there’s money in the budget, license some “Snow White” clips again.

Here’s to some concrete intel on the storyline of the new film soon.