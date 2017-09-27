Ford looking forward to reprising Indiana Jones

He won’t be cracking the whip anytime soon, but Harrison Ford has again – if even for the sceptics – confirmed his involvement in a fifth “Indiana Jones” movie.

Better known amongst the fan community as “an apology for Crystal Skull”, the Steven Spielberg helmed adventure is due in theaters in July, 2020. It’ll be the first of the new “Indiana Jones” movies to be released with a Disney logo.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show (via Express), where he was promoting “Blade Runner 2049”, Ford said they “have a release date and we are working on a script. It will be great. I’m looking forward to working with Steven [Spielberg] again and to revisiting the character later in life. It’s interesting to see it in a different light. It will be fun and a good thing to do.”

Meanwhile, early reviews did Ford’s “Blade Runner” sequel suggest its one of the years Best films, with words like “Oscars” and “epic” being thrown about.