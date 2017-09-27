Terminator 6 confirmed for 2019 release

“Terminator 6” has been on everyone’s lips lately, with the recent confirmation that Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) will be back for the new instalment. Paramount Pictures have now confirmed that we won’t have to wait long for the new film, giving it a release date of July 26, 2019.

Producer James Cameron has also confirmed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the film will be a direct sequel to “Judgment Day”, and that the subsequent films were merely a bad dream, or an alternate timeline.

The new film is being directed by Tim Miller, who has been working with Cameron on the 6th instalment for 8 months now. It’s quite the reunion film, with Arnie returning as well as Hamilton and Cameron.

For more on “Terminator 6”, or “Terminator 3” depending on what we should call it – check it out here.