Die Hard 6 still in development

With “Terminator 6” on everyone’s minds, it seems “Die Hard” doesn’t want to be left behind. Director Les Wiseman spoke to Deadline about “Die Hard 6”, confirming that it’s still very much in development.

While plot details for the 6th instalment are being kept under wraps, Wiseman has described the film as a prequel and a sequel that will see John McClane in both the present day, and 1970s New York.

Bruce Willis will return to play his iconic character in the present day, but as for the young John McClane – well that role is up for grabs.

“The right casting for this role is crucial,” said Wiseman. “Those bare feet have some very big shoes to fill.”

Apart from “Die Hard 6”, Wiseman is also working on a TV adaptation of the “Underworld” films. The 5 films kicked on in 2003, and centred on Selene (Kate Beckinsale), a vampire who works as a Death Dealer.

Wiseman’s production company Sketch Films are moving forward with the series, targeting premium/cable space.