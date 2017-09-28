Trailer : Polaroid

The first trailer for horror “Polaroid” has been unveiled, as well as the official release date – the film is set to hit theatres December 1!

Directed by Lars Klevberg, the film stars Kathryn Prescott (FINDING CARTER), Mitch Pileggi (THE X-FILES), Grace Zabriskie (THE GRUDGE), Tyler Young (EYEWITNESS), Keenan Tracey (BATES MOTEL), Samantha Logan (THE FOSTERS), Priscilla Quintana (STRANDED), Madelaine Petsch (RIVERDALE) and Javier Botet (MAMA, IT).

Check out the trailer above!

From the producers of the THE RING and THE GRUDGE and based on the award-winning short by Lars Klevberg, comes the next iconic and bold new vision in horror: POLAROID. High school loner Bird Fitcher has no idea what dark secrets are tied to the mysterious Polaroid vintage camera she stumbles upon, but it doesn’t take long to discover that those who have their picture taken meet a tragic end.