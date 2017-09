The answers lie inside… the first look trailer for Natalie Portman in “Annihilation” has been released by Paramount Pictures.

Written & directed by Alex Garland (Ex Machina, 28 Days Later) and based on Jeff VanderMeer’s best-selling Southern Reach Trilogy, ANNIHILATION stars Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny and Oscar Isaac.

Check it out in cinemas from February 22, 2018.