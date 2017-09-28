Humor and health combine in Sexy Herpes web series

When it comes to entertainment, seems the best stuff is all on the small screen these days – funny how things change, right!? – with the web no exception.

There’s been a conglomerate of rock solid web series’ over the years and now an Australian troupe adds their title to the plaque of streaming soldiers. “Sexy Herpes” is a six-part dramedy that sounds like it’s going to entertain as much as it will inform. You can find it on YouTube right now.

Here’s the 411 :



28 September 2017 – A brand new comedy series set in a sexual health clinic is putting the sexy back into sexual health. SEXY HERPES is a hilarious six-part dramedy exploring the lives of sexual health workers and their dysfunctional patients, available to watch exclusively online now at www.youtube.com/sexyherpes

Funded by Screen Australia and produced by Mad Dan Productions and Beyondedge, SEXY HERPES is the brain child of co-creators Madeleine Dyer & Daniel Mulvihill and stars Genevieve Morris (Comedy Inc, No Activity), Zoe McDonald (Open Slather), Jay K. Cagatay (The Slots Comedy), Chloe NG (Neighbours), Rohan Nichol (Star Wars, Fools Gold) and Harriet Dyer (Love Child, No Activity). Dyer and Mulvihill were inspired to create the show after growing tired of seeing content that didn’t represent their friends, family and the world they lived in. “We wanted to normalise sexual and gender identity” says Mulvihill, “as well as tell stories from characters with different cultural backgrounds that weren’t cliched – all in the name of comedy.”

SEXY HERPES focuses on the daily plight of sexual health nurse Sarah (Zoe McDonald) and her eclectic band of workmates. Sarah is permanently having a bad day, her patients are hypochondriacs and horse-f*ckers; her boss Barb (Genevieve Morris) always ‘overshares’ (her TMI radar is apparently broken), her colleague Jackie (Chloe NG) is a shy, single nurse terrified of actual physical contact and then there’s gender-fluid receptionist Karl/Karen (Jay K. Cagatay) who has his/her own relationship struggles to deal with. This motley crew of misfits may still be working out how the hell life, sex and relationships really work, but at least they all have each other.

“Sexy Herpes encapsulates the things I love most about Aussie humour” says executive producer Charlie Carman, “it’s utterly irreverent and self-mocking, but filled with heart. That’s the Aussie formula for comedy gold, and thanks to talented creators Madeleine Dyer and Dan Mulvihill, Sexy Herpes delivers on it in spades.” Carman finishes. Genevieve Morris, who plays boss and matriarch Barb agrees, “I was thrilled to work with Madeleine and Dan on Sexy Herpes and had so much fun playing Barb. Full blown binge viewing is highly recommended, I really do hope it’s catching!”

Dyer and Mulvihill made a point of consulting with experts in the field of gender identity and sexual health throughout the development of SEXY HERPES to ensure they reflected the truth of those communities as accurately as possible. “Sexual health seems to be one of the final frontiers in terms of broader awareness and constructive conversation in our society” says Dyer, “there also appears to be a deep sense of urgency with leading sexual health bodies to make education and proactivity regarding sexual health a main priority with younger audiences. We really hope Sexy Herpes can catch on and go viral (pun totally intended) and spread the word about sexual health!’”