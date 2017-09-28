Villeneuve does Cleopatra, Abrams producing Name

Before he gets to that “Dune” redo, Denis Villeneuve looks to direct a biopic on Cleopatra.

The filmmaker, one of our best at the moment, will adapt the Stacy Schiff biography “Cleopatra : A Life” for Sony. Angelina Jolie has been linked to previous incarnations of the movie, which at different times has had a number of filmmakers attached to it including James Cameron and David Fincher, and she still might be in the mix.

Villeneuve, whose latest “Blade Runner 2049” opens next month, is working from a script previously tackled by the likes of Eric Roth and Brian Helgeland.

Meantime, Paramount Pictures and J.J. Abrams are teaming up to adapt “Your Name”, based on the popular Japanese anime.

“Arrival” scribe Eric Heisserer will pen the script for the film, which will be a live-action number. The sci-fi love story centers on a teenage boy and girl from different parts of Japan who discover they can swap bodies. They also discover they are separated by time as well as space, and when an impending space disaster threatens one of their towns, they must find a way to meet and stop it from happening.

Via ‘Heat Vision‘