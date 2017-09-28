X-Men : Dark Phoenix sequel already greenlit!?

A couple of different sources are suggesting that the next “X-Men” movie will be split down the middle like a “Terminator 2” prop.

The newbie, “X Men : Dark Phoenix” (yes mate, it’s a remake of “X-Men 3” – though this time with, we hope, three acts) is based on a rather popular and epic comic book arc so no surprise if they plan to flesh it out over a couple of movies.

First, Olivia Munn hinted that the film is going to be a two-parter by slipping to Collider, now a report here backs up the quote from the actress (who plays Psyclocke in the films) with word that extras on the movie being asked back to shoot a second movie as soon as this one is done. Back-to-back sequels? Usually ones with a link – like “The Matrix” sequels, the “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” Movies, “Back to the Future II” and “Back to the Future Part III”, and to reference a recent example, the now-shooting “Avatar” sequels.

While I guess we can piss and moan about Simon Kinberg having the reins here – with what’s unarguably one of the best arcs in comic history – let’s admit it, the usually brilliant Bryan Singer really took a leak on us with that last one, “X-Men : Apocalypse”, so a change in guard might be what this one needs.

In addition to Munn, the film features returning “X-Men” Jennifer Lawrence, Sophie Turner, Michael Fassbender, Evan Peters, James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Daniel Cudmore. So many of those cast members are aching to get out of the franchise (fair enough, they’ve paid their dues) and I’m expecting this will be the film/s to let them do just that – if you get my drift..

“X-Men: Dark Phoenix” hits theaters November 2, 2018.