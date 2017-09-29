Stephen King adaptations : what’s next?

From “Carrie” all the way to the most recent adaption of “IT”, there’s no doubt that Stephen King books are hot property in Hollywood. King’s novels are full of stories that are fit for the big screen, or small screen depending on the size of the book.

So the question is, what’s next for King adaptations? The author spoke to Vulture about the upcoming projects, and he noted that adaptations of “The Stand” and “Salem’s Lot” are both on list of potentials.

“There’s talk about doing The Stand as an extended TV series, possibly for Showtime or CBS All Access, and there’s been some interest in developing Salem’s Lot as a feature, probably because people are saying, “Well, we took an old miniseries called IT and turned it into a phenomenon, so maybe we can do it with something else.” Nothing succeeds like excess!”

“Salem’s Lot” has been adapted twice for TV, both in 1979 and 2004. “The Stand” has also previously been on TV in 1994.

King has a number of projects on the go at the moment, including the “Mr Mercedes” limited TV series, “Castle Rock” upcoming on Hulu, as well as “Gerald’s Game” and “1922” Netflix movies premiering soon.

In terms of other projects, King also teased an animated project: