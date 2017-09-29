Trailer : Father Figures

Roadshow Films have released the official trailer for “Father Figures”, the upcoming comedy starring Owen Wilson and Ed Helms.

Wilson and Helms are Kyle and Peter Reynolds, brothers whose eccentric mother raised them to believe their father had died when they were young. When they discover this to be a lie, they set out together to find their real father, and end up learning more about their mother than they probably ever wanted to know.

The film also stars J.K. Simmons (“Whiplash”), comedian Katt Williams, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback-turned-actor Terry Bradshaw, Ving Rhames (the “Mission Impossible” films), Harry Shearer (“The Simpsons”), and Oscar nominee June Squibb (“Nebraska”), with Oscar winner Christopher Walken (“The Deer Hunter”), and Oscar nominee Glenn Close (“Albert Nobbs,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”) as the twins’ mother.

Sher directed from a screenplay by Justin Malen (“Office Christmas Party”). The film was produced by Academy Award nominee Ivan Reitman (“Up in the Air”), Ali Bell (“Draft Day”), and Academy Award nominees Broderick Johnson and Andrew A. Kosove (“The Blindside”). Serving as executive producers were Tom Pollock, Scott Parish, Chris Cowles, Chris Fenton, and Timothy M. Bourne.

Sher’s behind-the-scenes team included director of photography John Lindley (“St. Vincent”), production designer Stephen H. Carter (art director, “Birdman”), editor Dana E. Glauberman (“Draft Day”), and two-time Oscar nominated costume designer Julie Weiss (“Frida,” “Twelve Monkeys”). The music was composed by Rob Simonsen (“Foxcatcher”).

An Alcon Entertainment presentation, a Montecito Picture Company Production, “Father Figures” will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment company.

FATHER FIGURES releases in Australian cinemas on February 8, 2018