Battaglia is Pete Caroll in Brian Banks biopic

Former American football player turned actor Matt Battaglia should be right at home in his next project. The “True Detective” and “Twin Peaks” actor is off to play Seahawks coach Pete Carroll in “Brian Banks” for director Tom Shadyac (“Patch Adams”).

Greg Kinnear, Aldis Hodge and Tiffany DuPont also star in the movie. Doug Atchison penned.

Filming in Memphis, the movie tells of an all-American high-school football player committed to USC by his junior year whose life was upended in 2002 when falsely accused of rape. Despite furiously maintaining his innocence, Brian was nonetheless railroaded through the system and sentenced to a decade of prison and parole. Ultimately, with the help of the California Innocence Project, Banks’ conviction was overturned in 2012 and he ultimately achieved his NFL dream with the Atlanta Falcons’ pre-season squad in 2013.

We’re big fans of Matt, and know he’ll kick this one out of the grounds, well done sir!