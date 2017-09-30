Men In Black reboot for 2019

It mightn’t be the planned crossover with the “21 Jump Street” franchise, that we first heard about when Sony’s emails sprung a leak, but fans of “Men in Black” – yep, you two up the back – will be pleased to hear a new film is in the works.

Purportedly some sort of ‘reboot’ – without original leads Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith – the new “Men in Black” has capable scribes Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, of “Iron Man” fame, attached the write the script.

Confident this incarnation of “Men in Black” will happen (though the studio insists that the aforesaid crossover movie is also still in development), Sony has scheduled it for May 17, 2019 Release.

All the same producing crew, notably executive producer Steven Spielberg, are back but interestingly enough no word on series helmer Barry Sonnenfeld being involved. Probably a good thing, he clearly lost his mojo for the “MIB” world by the time the second sequel came about.

