Kristen Stewart : Good Morning Charlie!

The “Charlie’s Angels” reboot looks to be zeroing in on a coupe of foxes to wear the halos.

“Twilight” fave Kristen Stewart is hot on Sony and director Elizabeth Bank’s wishlist, says Variety. Also in the mix for a bikini and magnum, Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o.

Actress Elizabeth Banks, who made the transition to filmmaking with “Pitch Perfect 2,” is directing the film – but we expect she’ll likely pop up in the film (maybe as femme fatale?) too.

“Charlie’s Angels : The Next Generation” (or whatever they call it?) hits theaters 2019.