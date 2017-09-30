Predator returns to theaters in November!

Reiterating just how connected Shane Black’s “The Predator” must be to the original 1987 film (even though Arnold Schwarzenegger refused to reprise ‘Dutch’ for the movie. Rumour is, the star of the original flick was going to be revealed as the father of Boyd Holbrook’s character in the film), Park Circus are re-releasing “Predator” in theaters this November. A trailer has been released to showcase the engagement.

While no date has been announced for the re-issue of the John McTiernan classic, it’s believed to be getting quite a wide release.

Coincidentally, John Carpenter’s original “Halloween” is being released in theaters in the weeks prior, so audiences can familiarise themselves with it before the upcoming ‘direct’ sequel hits theaters