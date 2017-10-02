Judy Greer in talks to join new Halloween film

Judy Greer could be the latest edition to Danny McBride and David Gordon Green’s “Halloween” reboot, with the star reportedly in negotiations to join the cast.

Blumhouse Productions and Miramax are working with Universal to bring the Michael Myers franchise back to life, set for release in October 2018. It was recently confirmed that Jamie Lee Curtis is back on board to reprise her role as Laurie Strode, and Greer would be playing her daughter, Karen Strode.

Green is directing the new film, to a script written with McBride. Original “Halloween” creator John Carpenter is on board as an executive producer.

News via Deadline.