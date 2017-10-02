Alexandra Daddario cast in thriller I Am Not A Bird

“Baywatch” actress Alexandra Daddario has been cast in “I Am Not A Bird”, a thriller from director William Olsson.

Deadline reports that the film is based on the novel “Lost Girls and Love Hotels” by Catherine Hanrahan, who also wrote the screenplay.

The film centres around a young western woman in the midst of losing herself in the bacchanal of nighttime Tokyo. Haunted by memories of her twin brother’s descent into madness, she courts danger with her fellow ex-pat misfits in dive bars and love hotels before she falls for a handsome Japanese gangster.