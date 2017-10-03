Paramount Pictures nabs rights to Sonic the Hedgehog movie

SEGA video game hero Sonic the Hedgehog is getting his own film, and Paramount Pictures have acquired the rights to the film.

Jeff Fowler will make his directorial debut on the film, with his long term Blur Studio collaborator Tim Miller executive producing the project. Neal H. Moritz is also onboard to produce.

The Hollywood Reporter describes the film as centering on Sonic and his friends, such as Tails and Knuckles, who run around collecting items and points as they attempt to foil the global domination plans of Doctor Eggman Robotnik.

Sonic the Hedgehog first hit the video game platform in 1991, and has since sold more than 360 million copies on various platforms.

The “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie will be a mix of CGI animation and live action.