Jared Leto to play Hef in new biopic

Brett Ratner’s new Hugh Hefner biopic has landed some serious star power, with Jared Leto cast to play the billionaire mogul.

The film is in the very early stages of development, and following the recent death of Hefner, no doubt it’ll be a highly anticipated project. Ratner has been aboard the project since 2007, but not much movement has been seen since then.

The Hollywood Reporter have the exclusive on Leto’s casting, with a comment from Ratner on the addition of Leto:

“Jared is an old friend. When he heard I got the rights to Hef’s story, he told me, ‘I want to play him. I want to understand him.’ And I really believe Jared can do it. He’s one of the great actors of today.”

Word is that Leto attended Hef’s 91st birthday at the Playboy Mansion, but didn’t get to meet Hefner as he was unwell and not greeting guests.