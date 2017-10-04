Kate Winslet to reunite with James Cameron for Avatar

Kate Winslet is set to join the “Avatar” sequels, with the actress signing on for a starring role in the new movies, as reported by Deadline.

Winslet and director James Cameron have a history, last working together on the big boat adventure “Titanic”. Winslet will join returning cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang, as well as a host of new faces.

Winslet’s character has been named as Ronal, but specific character details haven’t yet been revealed Cameron had this to say about her inclusion:

“Kate and I have been looking for something to do together for 20 years, since our collaboration on Titanic, which was one of the most rewarding of my career. I can’t wait to see her bring the character of Ronal to life.”

Production for the films recently began in California, and “Avatar 2” is set to hit theatres on December 18, 2020. The second sequel will open on December 17, 2021, followed by “Avatar 4” in December 20, 2024 and “Avatar 5” on December 19, 2025.