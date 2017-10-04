Joachim Rønning in talks to direct Maleficent 2

Recently Angelina Jolie confirmed her involvement in the sequel to 2014’s “Maleficent”, in which she played the title villain. Deadline is reporting that Joachim Rønning, who helmed the 5th “Pirates of the Caribbean” flick, is in talks to direct “Maleficent 2”.

“Maleficent” is about the nemesis from “Sleeping Beauty”, and the sequel is set to go before cameras in the first quarter of 2018. Jez Butterworth and Linda Woolverton have been working on the script for producer Joe Roth.

2014’s “Maleficent” was a hit for Disney, and performed very well at the box office. Rønning is also tapped to direct the screen version of Michael Crichton’s novel “Micro”.

Casting and plot details for “Maleficent 2” have yet to be announced, so more when we hear.