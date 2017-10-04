First look at John Krasinski as Jack Ryan

Time to meet the new Jack Ryan: John Krasinski has been unveiled as the new hero in Amazon Prime’s “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”.

A new teaser has been revealed for the series, and shows Krasinski in the title role for the first time. Check out the teaser above!

The series debuts on Amazon Prime in 2018.

When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.