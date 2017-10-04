Trailer : Paddington 2

The charming trailer for the new “Paddington” has been unveiled, and oh boy does it look just adorable!

Returning cast for the sequel includes Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, and Imelda Staunton (in the roles of Paddington Bear, Mr. and Mrs. Brown, and Aunt Lucy, respectively), Peter Capald, Julie Walters and Jim Broadbent. Newcomers include Hugh Grant and Brendan Gleeson.

Hugh Grant plays Phoenix Buchanan, a vain, charming, charismatic actor whose star has fallen in recent years. Something of a local celebrity in Windsor Gardens, he is admired by the whole community but harbours a dark secret.

Brendan Gleeson appears as “Knuckles” McGinty, a notorious safecracker and legendary strong man. Initially resistant to Paddington’s charms, he eventually becomes an unexpected new ally in the young bear’s quest to catch a thief.

Joining them in Paddington’s new big screen adventure is a first class supporting line up:

Dame Eileen Atkins

Claire Keelan

Richard Ayoade

Joanna Lumley

Sanjeev Bhaskar

Ben Miller

Tom Conti

Aaron Neil

Kobne Holdbrook-Smith

Meera Syal

Jessica Hynes

Noah Taylor

Have a watch of the trailer above, and see it in cinemas from December 21.

The much-anticipated sequel to the worldwide hit family film finds Paddington happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes. While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s hundredth birthday,

Paddington spots a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief…

A Heyday Films and STUDIOCANAL production, Paddington’s return to the big screen is helmed by BAFTA nominated director Paul King (PADDINGTON, COME FLY WITH ME, THE MIGHTY BOOSH) written by Paul King and Simon Farnaby (PADDINGTON, YONDERLAND and the forthcoming MINDHORN).