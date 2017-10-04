Sex and the Squabble : Carrie vs. Samantha

It’s hard to believe that after the first two genius movies that there won’t be a “Sex and the City 3”, but alas – it’s true. Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie in the long running TV show, recently appearing on Extra, confirmed that a 3rd instalment wouldn’t be going ahead:

“It’s over… we’re not doing it. I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

Side note, who is that audience? I’d like to have a few words with you. I am actually a fan of the show, and the first movie was OKAY, but that second movie? Glamourising cheating, after what Big did to Carrie in the first film!? C’mon people.

Kristen Davis, aka Charlotte, also expressed her disappointment on social media in there being no third movie:

“It is true that we are not going to be able to make a (third) film, I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters. It is deeply frustrating not to able to share that chapter (beautifully written by Sex and the City creator Michael Patrick King) with all of you. So we will just have our memories.”

Of course there’s been a long-term feud with Parker vs Kim Cattrall (aka Samantha), who has been vocal with her thoughts about not wanting to be involved in another film. In fact I think she may have been dragged kicking and screaming into the second movie. That or there was a big, fat cheque involved.

Parker hinted in her interview on Extra that perhaps Cattrall was the reason the project got trashed, allegedly weeks before principal photography began. I hate to indulge in water cooler gossip, but for the purpose of this article I shall – apparently Cattrall was making over-the-top diva demands in order to cement her place in the third film. It all sounds very Samantha to me!

Cattrall appear on Piers Morgan’s show ‘Life Stories’, and was quite outspoken about the rumours of her diva-like behaviour.

“And now, now at this very moment it’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of “no” that I’m demanding or a diva. And this is really where I take to task the people from “Sex And The City” and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer.”

Dem’s fightin’ words.

Cattrall also reiterated that she at no point ever said she’d appear in the franchise again:

‘The answer was always no and a respectful, firm, no. I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous.”

Of course Cattrall’s declining to rejoin the “Sex and the City” franchise doesn’t necessarily have to mean its death, especially as Cattrall’s Samantha is well into her 50s now. Not sure if people want to watch a woman closing in on 60 trying to bag men in their twenties, blergh. Another side-note- I personally think Cattrall is just wonderful, so not. making a comment on her as an actress. OK moving on.

Not sure why Parker wants to hold onto the past so much. Oh wait yes I do… all her movies post SATC. Case closed.