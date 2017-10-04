Anna Paquin is the latest addition to The Irishman

Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” keeps growing and growing, and now he’s added another big name to the cast. Anna Paquin has come aboard the project, joining Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano and Jack Huston in the production about Frank “The Irishman” Sheehan (played by De Niro).

According to Deadline, Paquin will play Peggy, the strong-willed daughter of Frank and Mary. She despises the lifestyle Frank has chosen for himself and over the years begins to distance herself from her father, hating everything about him. At times, Peggy lives in fear of Frank, worried to tell him about the problems in her life for fear of what he might do to the people that have wronged her. Seeing Hoffa (Pacino) as someone outside of the mob and making a social impact with his unions, Peggy grows attracted to him. Even in the death of her mother, she shows no love for Frank and doesn’t speak a word to him at Mary’s funeral.

The film is based on Charles Brandt’s book, the tongue-twisting titled “Heard You Paint Houses: Frank ‘The Irishman’ Sheeran & Closing the Case on Jimmy Hoffa”.

At this stage, no release date has been announced for the film, but with a cast this full, it’s going to certainly be highly anticipated.