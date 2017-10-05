Trailer : The Babysitter

The new trailer for Netflix’s “The Babysitter”, a horror comedy starring Australian actress Samara Weaving in the lead role. The film is directed by McG and also stars Bella Thorne, Judah Lewis, Hana Mae Lee and Robbie Amell.

The trailer is set to the tone of Soft Cell’s “Tainted Love”, and sees Cole’s (Lewis) stay up past his bedtime to killer consequences.

When Cole stays up past his bedtime, he discovers that his hot babysitter is part of a satanic cult that will stop at nothing to keep him quiet.

“The Babysitter” hits Netflix this Friday the 13th of October.