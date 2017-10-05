Bob’s Burgers movie in development for 2020

Animated TV show “Bob’s Burgers” is getting the big screen treatment, with series creator Loren Bouchard and 20th Century Fox announcing the news. The show has been on Fox since 2011, and has proven to be a very popular series.

The film is set for release on July 17, 2020. Bouchard released the following statement:

“We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen. We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s – but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

The series follows the lives, loves and misadventures of the Belcher family and their friends and rivals. Bob Belcher (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) runs a hamburger restaurant in a seaside town, with his ever-optimistic wife Linda (John Roberts) and their three children: self-conscious Tina (Dan Mintz), goofball Gene (Eugene Mirman) and precocious Louise (Kristen Schaal) (via Deadline).

20th Century Fox chairman and CEO Stacey Snider said of the upcoming film: