Fast and the Furious 9 delayed by 1 year

The 9th instalment of the “Fast and the Furious” franchise has been pushed back a year, now set to be released April 10, 2020. Universal gave no reason for the delay, but the film is still without a director.

While Vin Diesel’s involvement has been up in the air, The Hollywood Reporter have noted that Diesel will indeed return in a lead role, while Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s involvement is as yet unknown.

While some of us may have “Fast”-fever from overconsumption, “Fate of the Furious” performed well at the box office, locking in at least two more instalments of the franchise, plus spinoff plans.

At this stage, “Fast 10” has an unchanged release date of April 2, 2021, and a potential spinoff featuring Johnson and Jason Statham has had no further news, but could potentially be seen in 2019.