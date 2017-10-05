Exclusive : Freeman reunited with Kinnear for Brian Banks

Word from our man in the South, Morgan Freeman has joined the cast of “Brian Banks”, currently filming in Memphis under the direction of Tom Shadyac (“Patch Adams”). Freeman arrived on set a couple of days back to begin filming the biopic on the football player.

Freeman joins Aldis Hodge, Greg Kinnear, Tiffany DuPont, Gino Vento and Matt Battaglia in the Doug Atchison penned movie.

Movie tells of an all-American high-school football player committed to USC by his junior year whose life was upended in 2002 when falsely accused of rape. Despite furiously maintaining his innocence, Brian was nonetheless railroaded through the system and sentenced to a decade of prison and parole. Ultimately, with the help of the California Innocence Project, Banks’ conviction was overturned in 2012 and he ultimately achieved his NFL dream with the Atlanta Falcons’ pre-season squad in 2013.

Freeman and co-star Kinnear have worked on several projects before, including “Nurse Betty” and “Feast of Love”.