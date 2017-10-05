Update: Bride Of Frankenstein hits the anchors

Just days following the news that “Bride of Frankenstein” was set to go before the cameras in early 2018, Deadline are now reporting that pre-production on the film has been halted- indefinitely.

The next instalment in Universal’s Dark Universe was set for a release in February 2019, but of course unless things kick off again soon, who knows what that means for the film, or the Dark Universe in general.

Javier Bardem and Angelina Jolie were in talks to play Frankenstein and his Bride respectively, but have reportedly been told to hold fort until further news comes to light.

The studio confirmed the delay, releasing the following statement:

“After thoughtful consideration, Universal Pictures and director Bill Condon have decided to postpone Bride of Frankenstein. None of us want to move too quickly to meet a release date when we know this special movie needs more time to come together. Bill is a director whose enormous talent has been proven time and again, and we all look forward to continuing to work on this film together.”

Word is that the script is headed back into the lab for more work, so until that’s recitifed, it may be a while before “Bride of Frankenstein” gets going again.