Fast and the Furious spin-off a go for 2019

After the news that “Fast 9” has been delayed by a year, it’s now been confirmed that a spin-off starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham is set for a 2019 release.

The news comes via THR, who have confirmed a release date of July 26, 2019, which has been cemented on the Universal calendar. Chris Morgan is attached to write the script, which will focus on Luke Hobbs, the Diplomatic Security Service agent played by Johnson, and Deckard Shaw, an assassin character who was one of the primary bad guys in the franchise before being redeemed and joining the motley crew of antiheroes that make up the roll call.

“Fast & Furious is one of Universal’s most beloved properties, and we handle every decision we make surrounding this franchise with great care,” Universal Pictures chairman Donna Langley told The Hollywood Reporter. “The global brand of Fast & Furious is strong and full of iconic characters, and we look forward to continuing to build on the film that started it all, as well as expanding into different narratives beginning with our first spinoff.”

While no deals have been locked in with the actors, the news leaves little doubt that it will all go ahead as planned.