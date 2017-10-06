Spawn reboot to go before cameras early 2018

Todd McFarlane, creator and director of the new “Spawn” reboot, has confirmed that the filming for the big screen version will begin in February 2018.
The long-gestating project recently found at home at Blumhouse, and will begin pre-production after Christmas this year. McFarland gave the update at New York Comic Con, also noting that the film will be “dark”.
“It’s going to be dark,” McFarlane said, explaining that Spawn won’t be a standard superhero movie and its darkness will spring from a realistic drama that will play on fear. “I will have a shark in black water,” he said metaphorically, “and if you’re swimming he will come and you’ll be gone and he will f*ck you up.”