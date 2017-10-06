The Flying Nun joins Maniac

Sally Field, better known to some as the face of “The Flying Nun”, has joined the cast of the Netflix series “Maniac”, alongside Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.

The 10-episode series is being directed by Cary Fukunaga, and filming is currently underway in New York City. The series will follow the fantasy worlds of Stone and Hill’s characters. It’s been written by Patrick Somerville and is based on the 2014 Norwegian series.

Similar to the other roles in the show, Field’s character details have not been revealed. Jemima Kirke and Justin Theroux also star in the TV series.

Field can currently be seen in the Netflix film “The Little Evil”. News via Deadline.