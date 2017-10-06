First look at Hotel Transylvania 3

“Hotel Transylvania 3” is hitting the high seas, set on a cruise ship with Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)taking a well-earned vacation.

A first look image of the cast of the film has been unveiled, featuring all the favourite main characters. The film also features the voices of Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, Fran Drescher, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, and Mel Brooks.

Sony Pictures Animation are releasing the film July 3, 2018.

Mavis surprises Dracula with a family voyage on a luxury monster cruise ship so he can take a summer vacation from providing everyone else’s vacation at the hotel, and the rest of Drac’s Pack cannot resist tagging along. The monsters are all having a great time, indulging in all of the shipboard fun the cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball to colossus sized buffets and exotic excursions, but then the unexpected happens as Drac falls for the intriguing-yet-dangerous captain of the ship. Balancing family, friends, and a budding romance might just be too much, even for the most powerful vampire.